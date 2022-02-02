Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child custody: Matter of Christina S.

February 2, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Permanent neglect – Suspended judgment Matter of Christina S. CAF 19-02353 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that granted the petitioner’s motion to revoke a suspended judgment that had been entered upon the father’s admission to permanently neglecting the subject child ...

