Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 25, 2022            60  14420 DUSETT, MICHELLE to PANGRAZIO, LINDSEY R Property Address: 3848 SWEDEN WALKER ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12617 Page: 0470 Tax Account: 070.01-1-7 Full Sale Price: $175,250.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC et ano to STOCKMASTER, GARY et al Property Address: 24 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: ...

