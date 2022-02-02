Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 25, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 25, 2022            76 NOT PROVIDED KERNAHAN, AMANDA & KERNAHAN, CHAD Property Address: 29 SELBORNE CHASE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $220,000.00 PANICCIA, DAVID & PANICCIA, THERESA Property Address: 347 LAURELWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $16,474.96 14420 PANGRAZIO, LINDSEY R Property Address: 3848 SWEDEN ...

