Scott Philbin | Gross Shuman P.C.

By: Patty Remmell February 2, 2022 0

Gross Shuman P.C. has named attorney Scott M. Philbin as a shareholder in the Buffalo law firm of Gross Shuman P.C. Philbin handles a broad array of business and commercial matters at the trial and appellate levels in both state and federal court. He routinely represents corporations, insurers, and financial institutions in issues relating to breach ...

