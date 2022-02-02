Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tamara Roberts | Focus Practice Management

By: Patty Remmell February 2, 2022 0

Focus Practice Management announces the hiring of Tamara Roberts as bookkeeper. Tamara joins Focus with over 12 years of accounting experience.

