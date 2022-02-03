Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Competency: People v. Smith

Fourth Department – Competency: People v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Competency Mental illness – Plea People v. Smith KA 18-00172 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel because his attorney failed to request a competency hearing and to present ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo