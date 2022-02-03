Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act : People v. Taylor

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act : People v. Taylor

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Victims – Child pornography People v. Taylor KA 20-01459 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that the court erred in assessing 20 points against ...

