Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Santy

Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. Santy

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Traffic stop Pat down frisk – Reasonable suspicion People v. Santy KA 20-00318 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the court erred in denying his motion to suppress the physical evidence that the police found ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo