Home / News / Guilty plea vacated in rape case

Guilty plea vacated in rape case

Overturned convictions impact plea agreement

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a guilty plea on sex abuse charges because it was partly based on convictions in a separate case that have since been reversed. Defendant Matthew D. Ringrose, 38, pleaded guilty in April 2015 before Monroe County Court Judge Victoria M. Argento to two counts of second-degree rape. In a decision released ...

