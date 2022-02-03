Jennifer A. Shoemaker

Partner, Underberg & Kessler LLP

Years in current role:20 years as an attorney

What do you enjoy most about practicing family law?

I love helping people navigate from one of the most difficult times in their lives to a place where they can feel hopeful and thrive. Most clients come to me afraid and unsure of what the future will hold. By leading them step by step through the process, I help them to build confidence, find their voice, and find a resolution that works best for them and their families.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

I miss having actual face-to-face contact with my clients. Although video conferencing is helpful in allowing us to still see each other, something is lost by not being in the same room. I hope that someday soon we can get back to regular in-person meetings and court appearances.

What do you see as the biggest changes in family law in the next 3-5 years?

The law continues to evolve in the family law area in a way that is equitable for everyone, not just those that the law has traditionally recognized. Families are diverse, and there is no longer a one-size-fits-all definition. As courts rely more on ADR over the next several years, individuals, with the help of their attorneys, will be empowered to create solutions that are best for their unique family.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

I am the President of the Board of Camp Stella Maris. CSM is a place where children can come together, free from electronics, and unwind with one another with none of the pressures of social media and the internet. For more than 90 years, CSM has been a place where children try new things, challenge themselves, and make lifelong friends.

I am also a board member of the ARC of Monroe. Although I am relatively new to the board, it has been very satisfying to volunteer for an organization that makes such a huge difference in the lives of so many. The ARC works to enhance the quality of life and self-esteem for more than 1,700 individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

I have two daughters that are growing faster than I could have ever imagined. My goal for the next year is to slow down and cherish these very busy days before they’re gone.