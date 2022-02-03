Jon E. Bonavilla

Partner, Evans Fox LLP

Years in current role: 2

What do you enjoy most about practicing family law?

There is a real sense of appreciation from the client given that the issues I am helping them with go beyond financial. The stakes are often much higher than in other areas of law. More often than not the client’s children or other family members are involved which makes it more personal and important to them. Ultimately, it is very rewarding to take a client in a bad situation and put them in a better one.

What do you see as the biggest changes in family law in the next 3-5 years?

The trend the past few years has been to utilize online/virtual services more and more in cases, including court appearances, filings, and even conducting trials online. While this certainly has many advantages for both attorneys and clients, it also comes with some disadvantages. It will be interesting to see if this trend continues and hopefully improves the practice of family law for everyone involved.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Over the next year I look forward to putting the pandemic behind us and getting day-to-day life back to normal. Everyone I know wants to see this happen and I think it will.