Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 26, 2022          62  NOT PROVIDED CURWIN, LOUIS J to CURWIN, LOUIS J et ano Property Address: Liber: 12618 Page: 0180 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 KEENAN, JOHN et ano to KEENAN, JOHN et ano Property Address: 4 YELLOWROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12618 Page: 0108 Tax Account: 054.01-1-40 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo