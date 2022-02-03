Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 7-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 7, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED RIVERA, ERIKA 65 WEST BROAD STREET APT 608, ROCHESTER NY 14614 - - HUNTER, SAMUEL M 27 HARVEST RIDGE TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - HUNTER, SAMUEL M 27 HARVEST RIDGE TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - BODINE, VERONICA MARIE 468 LAKEVIEW TERR, WEBSTER ...

