Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 6-7-10, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 6-7-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 6, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MOODY, BYRON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MURPHY, LANCE C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MURPHY, LANCE C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MURPHY, LANCE C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MURPHY, LANCE C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MURPHY, PATRICK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NESBITT, ...

