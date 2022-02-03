Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 26, 2022

February 3, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 26, 2022        117 NOT PROVIDED BINGHAM, BRENDA Property Address: 139 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NEW YORK STATE HUSING FINANCE AGENCY Amount: $13,500.00 CRUM, GARY Property Address: 26 PINECLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,101.00 JARSH PROPERTIES LLC & JARSH PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 1 MARILOU DRIVE  GATES, ...

