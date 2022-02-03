Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 7-10, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 7, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP Appoints: CELINK BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION BISHOP, STEPHEN Appoints: BISHOP, SAMANTHA COOK, BRIDGET A Appoints: STEVENSON, ERIC R FAUZIO, ANNETTE Appoints: BRIGGS, KATHLEEN FAUZIO, PHILIP Appoints: BRIGGS, KATHLEEN GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC HOFFMAN, SHARON E Appoints: DEPOTTER, JOHN E MCGUIRE, DONNA Appoints: MCGUIRE, DANIEL US ...

