Home / News / Phillips Lytle LLP is gearing up for growth

Phillips Lytle LLP is gearing up for growth

By: Andrea Deckert February 3, 2022 0

The Phillips Lytle law firm is pursuing a new talent-driven growth plan and strategy that includes adding local attorneys, enhancing its offerings and expanding its geographic reach.Kevin Mulvehill, the firm’s Rochester office leader, is guiding the plans locally. “We are looking to make a move and increase the breadth and depth of our practice,” Mulvehill said. ...

