Sarah Wesley

Partner, Wesley Clark and Peshkin

Years in current role:8

What do you enjoy most about practicing family law?

It gives me great satisfaction to help guide families through one of the most difficult times of their lives. Many individuals and families suddenly find themselves in unchartered territories that they never envisioned and reducing their anxiety with a path forward is very meaningful to me.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

I have always thrived in a courtroom setting, so virtual court appearances, although a convenient and adequate solution to the pandemic circumstances, have their challenges and shortcomings. I think there is a loss of formality and connection when we appear over a computer screen. We are all doing our best, but I find the virtual world we have been forced into reduces the gravity and inherent authority a courtroom bestows upon a proceeding. We are very fortunate in the seventh judicial district to have a bench that adapted quickly to the virtual world and has endeavored to carry out business as usual, but I for one am ready to return to in-person appearances as I believe we accomplish more for our clients when we are all together before the court.

What do you see as the biggest changes in family law in the next 3-5 years?

I see a continued shift toward more court-directed mediation and amicable divorce processes. Since many cases end up in settlement anyway, I can see more emphasis and encouragement by the courts to explore these pathways when practical, as they are often less expensive, faster and certainly easier on families/children.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

I am involved with The Conflict Defenders Advisory Board and Pre-trial Services Board of Directors. Both organizations serve indigent members of our community as well as those accused/convicted of crimes. The CDAB works to ensure practitioners on the assigned counsel panels are performing excellent work for their indigent clients. Pre-trial services offers support to community members by connecting those accused of crimes with mental health and drug or alcohol treatment services and is an opportunity for folks to get the help while working toward a resolution. I am also an animal lover and supporter of Hearthside Cats, Inc. in Avon. They are a no-kill shelter providing rescue services in an enriching environment. I adopted from them years ago and was amazed by their facility.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

I hope to become more involved in my new community, Spencerport, where my husband and I recently moved. I also hope to become even more active with the Buffalo Bills Foundation, with whom we partner with on various Western NY and Finger Lakes Region initiatives.