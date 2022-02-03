The Daily Record’s Power 20 Family Law 2022

Presenting the Power 20 Family Law list:
After a well-received rollout last year, we are continuing to build on our Power List program with our first list of 2022: our Power 20 Family Law list.
This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working in family law.
The people on this list help clients navigate some of the most challenging times in their lives. They guide people through divorce, child custody and support, adoption, prenups and postnups, and more. The need for strong legal advocacy has been heightened over the past two years as COVID-19 has added even more stress and uncertainty to processes that were already full of both. These attorneys continued to serve their clients admirably while navigating new ways of doing business thanks to restrictions that limited or halted face-to-face meetings.
As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Family Law list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.
I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.
Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor
Power 20 Family Law 2022
Sara Stout Ashcraft
Ashcraft Franklin & Young, LLP
Steve Beckerman
Trevett Cristo Attorneys
Jon Bonavilla
Evans Fox LLP
Michelle Cimino
The Cimino Law Firm, PLLC
Leah Tarantino Cintineo
Underberg & Kessler LLP
Kevin Clark
Wesley, Clark and Peshkin LLP
Suzanne L. Cognata
Trevett Cristo Attorneys
Elizabeth DiPirro
Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham LLC
Vincent M. Ferrero
Osborn Reed & Burke LLP
Lewis Heisman
Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP
Stephen M. Jacobstein
Kaman, Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein & Goldman, LLP
Gregory J. Mott
Davidson Fink
Kristen Porpora
The Legal Aid Society
Seema Ali Rizzo
Gallo & Iacovangelo LLP
Lawrence J. Schwind
Lacy Katzen LLP
Thomas P. Setser
Tully Rinckey PLLC
Jennifer A. Shoemaker
Underberg & Kessler LLP
Lisa Serio Siragusa
Brown, Gruttadaro & Prato, PLLC
Sarah Wesley
Wesley, Clark and Peshkin LLP
Donald White
Kelly White Donofrio LLP