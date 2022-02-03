Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / The Daily Record’s Power 20 Family Law 2022

The Daily Record’s Power 20 Family Law 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2022 0

Presenting the Power 20 Family Law list:

After a well-received rollout last year, we are continuing to build on our Power List program with our first list of 2022: our Power 20 Family Law list.

Ben Jacobs

Ben Jacobs

This list includes lawyers who have spent much of their career working in family law.

The people on this list help clients navigate some of the most challenging times in their lives. They guide people through divorce, child custody and support, adoption, prenups and postnups, and more. The need for strong legal advocacy has been heightened over the past two years as COVID-19 has added even more stress and uncertainty to processes that were already full of both. These attorneys continued to serve their clients admirably while navigating new ways of doing business thanks to restrictions that limited or halted face-to-face meetings.

As with our previous lists, the Power 20 Family Law list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions. For anyone who was unable to complete our questionnaire, we put together a small profile.

I welcome any feedback you have at bjacobs@bridgetowermedia.com.

Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 20 Family Law 2022

Sara Stout Ashcraft
Ashcraft Franklin & Young, LLP

Steve Beckerman
Trevett Cristo Attorneys

Jon Bonavilla
Evans Fox LLP

Michelle Cimino
The Cimino Law Firm, PLLC

Leah Tarantino Cintineo
Underberg & Kessler LLP

Kevin Clark
Wesley, Clark and Peshkin LLP

Suzanne L. Cognata
Trevett Cristo Attorneys

Elizabeth DiPirro
Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham LLC

Vincent M. Ferrero
Osborn Reed & Burke LLP

Lewis Heisman
Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP

Stephen M. Jacobstein
Kaman, Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein & Goldman, LLP

Gregory J. Mott
Davidson Fink

Kristen Porpora
The Legal Aid Society

Seema Ali Rizzo
Gallo & Iacovangelo LLP

Lawrence J. Schwind
Lacy Katzen LLP

Thomas P. Setser
Tully Rinckey PLLC

Jennifer A. Shoemaker
Underberg & Kessler LLP

Lisa Serio Siragusa
Brown, Gruttadaro & Prato, PLLC

Sarah Wesley
Wesley, Clark and Peshkin LLP

Donald White
Kelly White Donofrio LLP

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo