Thomas P. Setser

Senior Associate, Tully Rinckey, PLLC

Years in current role: 3.5

What do you enjoy most about practicing family law?

The ability to assist clients in difficult times.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

Educating clients about the system and working with them to be patient. Virtual court appearances and hearings can be challenging.

What do you see as the biggest changes in family law in the next 3-5 years?

I believe alienation of affection of children by a parent is on the rise and is being more recognized by the courts and the courts are holding that parent accountable.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

JustCause (formerly Volunteer Legal Service Project). Everyone should have access to competent counsel.

What is one personal goal you have for the next year?

Depending on COVID restrictions, meet more attorneys in the family law practice and participate as a presenter in Family Law CLEs.