Fourth Department – Order of protection: People v. Austin

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Order of protection Expiration date People v. Austin KA 19-01455 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of four counts of rape. He argues that the county court erred in calculating the expiration date of the order of protection and would survive even a valid waiver ...

