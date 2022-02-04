Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit filed over child left in van

Lawsuit filed over child left in van

Two workers fired over incident

By: Bennett Loudon February 4, 2022 0

A lawsuit has been filed against a daycare provider who allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone on a bus for nine hours in cold weather. The complaint was filed in state Supreme Court Thursday accusing Living Waters Child Care of negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The girl’s family is represented by attorney Jeffrey Wicks. On Jan. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo