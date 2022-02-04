Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 10-11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 10, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT BROWN, CRAIG 73 FAIRBANKS, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,076.00 BROWN, MICHAEL V 226 WILKINS STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $776.00 CAMACHO, F A 328 JAY STREET APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $450.00 CHRISTY, SAMANTHA ...

