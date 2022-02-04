Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 11, 2022

By: mesjassociates February 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 11, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN SCHERER, RYAN Favor: PHILBRICK, DAVID Amount: $3,098.93 728 MARINER CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo