Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 27, 2022          83 NOT PROVIDED BLY, STEPHEN M & BLY, WENDY A Property Address: 135A LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $250,000.00 BOBIN, LAURA A & BOBIN, VINCENT J Property Address: SPARROW PT, PENFIELD NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA Amount: $9,911.96 BODMER, JENNIFER M & ...

