Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 11, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DAMICK, PETER J Appoints: FREEMAN, CATHY M HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC OBRIEN, RAE B Appoints: OBRIEN, TED J VERSAGE, JOSEPH Appoints: LESNIEWSKI, CATHLEEN

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo