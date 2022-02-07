Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received

Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE February 7, 2022 0

ALBANY — Good government groups say New York's ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting free help from a group of former aides who worked to defend him against sexual harassment allegations. New York ethics law bans public officials from accepting gifts or services worth more than $15 from ...

