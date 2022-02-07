Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Belton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Wade hearing – Futility People v. Belton KA 16-02156 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel based on his counsel’s failure to adequately ...

