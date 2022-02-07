Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 28, 2022           66 14420 SPACHER, PAUL F et ano to SPACHER, MARK et ano Property Address: IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12619 Page: 0158 Tax Account: 041.02-1-7.21 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 SURR LLC to BIRCH LINE LLC Property Address: 113 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12619 ...

