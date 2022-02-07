Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 11, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GILBERRY, CAROLYN et ano 66 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $9,738.07 GOODRELL, JOSEPH F JR 226 SAINT PATRICK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: SARATOGA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: MCPHILLIPS FITZGERALD & CULLEM LLP Amount: $13,534.91 JOHNSON, WONDER 111 MALO COURT APARTMENT ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo