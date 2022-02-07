Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 28, 2022                100 NOT PROVIDED BREEN, JESSICA & SCHULER, MICHAEL Property Address: 54 FALLESON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $127,200.00 CHAPMAN, DERON J & CHAPMAN, LIZA B Property Address: 3851 UNION STREET, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $134,000.00 CLARK, JERRY D Property ...

