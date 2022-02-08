Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Conklin

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated Blood test – Verification of test results People v. Conklin KA 16-00195 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of vehicle manslaughter and two counts of driving while intoxicated. The case arose from a fatal motorcycle accident resulting in the death of the ...

