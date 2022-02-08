Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Branch v. 1908 West Ridge Rd., LLC

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Branch v. 1908 West Ridge Rd., LLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Risk from elevation differentials – Routine workplace risk Branch v. 1908 West Ridge Rd., LLC CA 20-01263 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained as a result of a violation of Labor Law 240(1) that occurred while he was ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo