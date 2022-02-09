Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Evidence tossed in gun case

Evidence tossed in gun case

By: Bennett Loudon February 9, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice has suppressed evidence in a gun case because the arresting officer did not have a legal basis to frisk the defendant. Defendant Julio Reinoso is charged with possession of a loaded firearm, which was found when he fled a police officer who frisked him after stopping his car in Brooklyn. During a ...

