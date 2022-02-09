Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Illegal pursuit: People v. Davis

Fourth Department – Illegal pursuit: People v. Davis

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Illegal pursuit Probable cause – Trespass People v. Davis KA 18-02278 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress physical evidence obtained as a result of an illegal pursuit of the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo