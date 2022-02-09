Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 1, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 1, 2022          63 NOT PROVIDED AYESTAS, PAUL to PM5 LLC Property Address: 19 KELLER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12620 Page: 0584 Tax Account: 106.36-2-66 Full Sale Price: $1.00 CARPENTER, KENNETH to VANENWYCK, DOREENA Property Address: 594 BENNINGTON DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12620 Page: 0505 Tax Account: 060.83-2-15 Full Sale Price: $30,108.00 ROSENTHAL, LINDA ...

