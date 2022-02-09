Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 12, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AN EXTRA HELPING HAND 30 ORLANDO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - CURNICK, PATRICIA A 30 ORLANDO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - BEHAVIOR MANAGMENT SYSTEMS PO BOX 19701, ROCHESTER NY 14619 RASCOE, TRAVIS L PO BOX 19529, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MAIDS ...

