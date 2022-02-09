Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 11-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 11, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT KEARNEY, WILLIE G 74 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $496.00 LEE, SHAQERA J 7 AVENUE A WEST, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $435.00 LEWIS, RICKY A 39 BENNINGTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,351.00 LIEBENOW, STEVEN W 225 ...

