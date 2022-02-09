Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHUGG, CAROL C Appoints: CHUGG, KATHLEEN A FOX, BARBARA A Appoints: NEUDERFER, TRICIA PREMO LILLY, MARY Appoints: LILLY, BRYAN MONKS, INES Appoints: BUCENEC, MICHELLE K MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC PREMICH, JAN M Appoints: BARBATO, JESSICA RICKMAN, CAROLYN Y Appoints: RICKMAN, WILL W RICKMAN, WILL W Appoints: RICKMAN, CAROLYN Y VERCOLEN, ROSARIA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo