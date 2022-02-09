Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Punitive damages: Thomas Jennings v. Yurkiw, et al.

Second Circuit – Punitive damages: Thomas Jennings v. Yurkiw, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Punitive damages Excessive force Thomas Jennings v. Yurkiw, et al. 19-4281-cv (L) Judges Parker, Lohier, and Menashi Background: The defendants are officers of the New York City Police Department. They appealed from a judgment awarding $90,000 in compensatory damages and $355,000 in punitive damages to the plaintiff on his claims of excessive ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo