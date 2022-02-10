Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Edward Townsend | Harter Secrest & Emery LLC

Edward Townsend | Harter Secrest & Emery LLC

By: Patty Remmell February 10, 2022 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLC announces that Edward H. (Ted) Townsend has been named leader of the Health Care practice group. Townsend received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Syracuse University College of Law and his B.A. from Trinity College. He was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® for Health ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo