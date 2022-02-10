Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Former Dansville landlord settles discrimination action, pays $30,000

Former Dansville landlord settles discrimination action, pays $30,000

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 10, 2022 0

A Dansville woman has been ordered to pay $30,000 in damages and not participate in residential rental activities for two years, punishment for allegedly denying an apartment to a woman with an assistance dog. Barbara Oldfield was accused by government investigators of violating the federal Fair Housing Act in November 2016. She refused to honor an ...

