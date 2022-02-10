Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Julia Green | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Patty Remmell February 10, 2022 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces that Julia Green has been named leader of the firm’s Higher Education practice. Green counsels higher education institutions on day-to-day operational issues, guiding and advising clients on risk management—including providing training about high-risk areas such as Title IX and New York State’s Article 129-B (Enough is Enough)—and advises and represents higher ...

