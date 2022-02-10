Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Manslaughter charge reinstated

Manslaughter charge reinstated

Two died in car accident

By: Bennett Loudon February 10, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reinstated an indictment on a manslaughter charge that had been dismissed on the ground of legally insufficient evidence. About 3:15 p.m., on Oct. 13, 2019, a car driven by defendant Jason Castro and another car were involved in a fatal accident. Castro was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and ...

