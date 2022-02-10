Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 13-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 13, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALESCIO, JESSICA 81 AUTHORS AVENUE, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,553.86 BRODIEROOKEY, CATHERINE 680 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: ANTHONY J MIGLIACCIO JR ESQ Amount: $10,276.04 BROOKSTONE 8, LLC 483 OAK GLEN ROAD, HOWELL NJ 07731 Favor: EMRES NEW YORK, ...

