Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 13, 2022 LIEN RELEASE WITMAN, JOHN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 13 BERNA LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 WITMAN, JOHN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 23 GRACE MARIE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 MECHANICS LIEN DOLLAR TREE Favor: COASTLINE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC Amount: $5,567.59 668 W RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615

