Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 13-14, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 13-14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 13, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK Appoints: NEWREZ LLC HSBC BANK USA, NA Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2018-PM2 Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded January 14, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY Coe, Gertha Annette Appoints: SCOTT, JESSIE F FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, ...

