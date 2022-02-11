17-year-old charged in stabbing of another teen at school

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press February 11, 2022 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault in connection with the stabbing of another teen during a dispute outside a Buffalo high school that also injured a security officer earlier this week. Buffalo police announced the arrest of the male shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers had been searching ...

