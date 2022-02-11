Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Lesser-included offenses: People v. Getman

Fourth Department – Lesser-included offenses: People v. Getman

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Lesser-included offenses Impossibility test – Criminal sexual act – Predatory sexual assault against a child People v. Getman KA 19-00832 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act in the first degree as a lesser-included offense of predatory sexual assault against a child. Ruling: ...

