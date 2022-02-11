Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2022 0

Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES Rochester, New York ATTORNEY Full-time (1.0 FTE) 12-month position in a public educational setting to support school districts in labor and education law issues and conduct related research; preside over Superintendent hearings; and conduct employee misconduct investigations. Must be admitted attorney with one year of Labor Relations experience. Familiarity with Education Law and experience negotiating labor contracts a plus. For more information, please ...

